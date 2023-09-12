Previous
Day 12: Stuffed Animal by artsygang
330 / 365

Day 12: Stuffed Animal

Thought I would opt for a frog!

Casblanca x
12th September 2023 12th Sep 23

🖌ArtsyGang

ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! And we always find good in our art. 👩‍🎨 A group of 365ers...
90% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

moni kozi
Oh... that prompt... I was thinking of a Thanksgiving stuffed turkey... :D
It's brilliant how you used the white of the paper for the stripes.
September 12th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Oh so cute.
September 12th, 2023  
Annie D ace
oooh this is delightful
September 12th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise