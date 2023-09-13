Previous
Day 13: Daisy by artsygang
331 / 365

Day 13: Daisy

So I tried for a flower of my childhood, which is common at this time of year particularly, the Michaelmas Daisy.

Casablanca x
13th September 2023 13th Sep 23

🖌ArtsyGang

@artsygang
Annie D
This is delightful...so joyous and I love the colour
September 13th, 2023  
Suzanne
Great effort!
September 13th, 2023  
