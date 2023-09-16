Previous
Day 16: Twins by artsygang
334 / 365

Day 16: Twins

Not a real butterfly nor designed to be realistic! Just a little dabble to create two things the same for the day's word "twins."

Casablanca x
16th September 2023 16th Sep 23

🖌ArtsyGang

ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! And we always find good in our art. 👩‍🎨 A group of 365ers...
91% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise