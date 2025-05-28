Sign up
Previous
362 / 365
Selfie
The Sketchbook Revival event has just started.
@monikozi
28th May 2025
28th May 25
1
0
🖌ArtsyGang
ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! And we always find good in our art. 👩🎨 A group of 365ers...
607
photos
37
followers
10
following
99% complete
354
355
356
357
358
359
361
362
355
356
357
358
204
359
361
362
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A526B
Taken
28th May 2025 10:11am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
🖌ArtsyGang
ace
For further information go to this link
https://hub-8lwnkvm7wr.membership.io/
Or this link
https://www.karenabend.com/
@jacqbb
@summerfield
@grammyn
@wakelys
@casablanca
@monikozi
@serendypyty
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
@theredcamera
@salza
May 28th, 2025
