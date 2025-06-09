Previous
Doodly owl by artsygang
364 / 365

Doodly owl

On the last day of the sketchbook revival event, I joined one more sezsion with Tamara Laporte from https://www.willowing.org/
I tried to incorporate as much detail from Tamara, so I have a 'library'.
@monikozi
9th June 2025 9th Jun 25

🖌ArtsyGang

ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! And we always find good in our art. 👩‍🎨 A group of 365ers...
