Previous
364 / 365
Doodly owl
On the last day of the sketchbook revival event, I joined one more sezsion with Tamara Laporte from
https://www.willowing.org/
I tried to incorporate as much detail from Tamara, so I have a 'library'.
@monikozi
9th June 2025
9th Jun 25
🖌ArtsyGang
ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! And we always find good in our art. 👩🎨 A group of 365ers...
609
photos
37
followers
10
following
99% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A526B
Taken
9th June 2025 6:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
