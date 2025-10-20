Previous
Invitation to Art Oasis by artsygang
Invitation to Art Oasis

For those who wish to spark their creative juices
https://jessicaswift.circle.so/c/art-oasis-2025

It's already 2 days in, but the classes will be available until the end of the month, so there is still time to join if you want some inspiration.
Feel free to tag anyone else on 365 or to share the link outside here.
