The gang almost complete by artsygang
The gang almost complete

Projects:

Tutorial Paul Klee - Rose garden https://youtu.be/peDrpgjho2Q
Tutorial Paul Klee - Words https://youtu.be/UUKxUTsO2Fs
Tutorial Kate Jobling Skyline https://youtu.be/f3ftaT9FGrA
Tutorial Matthew Palmer Mountainside lake https://youtu.be/mZILqMZCXeU
Tutorial Raindrops on a leaf https://youtu.be/FJs8lwUcA1c
Tutorial A floral truck https://youtu.be/hRtWqnVISMM
Tutorial acrylics blending techniques https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tIyqMTKFmC0

Tips about masking tape https://youtu.be/df4tmJQsbgE

Observe:
Reflections: https://365project.org/tinley23/365/2021-02-01


Tagging the Gang:
@jacqbb @summerfield @grammyn @wakelys @casablanca @monikozi @serendypyty @jqf @30pics4jackiesdiamond
7th February 2021 7th Feb 21

🖌ArtsyGang

ace
@artsygang
A group of 365ers who dabble in art.
🖌ArtsyGang ace
That's us all isn't it? Will it be our avatar??
February 7th, 2021  
Jacqueline ace
@artsygang only Jacquie @jqf is missing.....
February 7th, 2021  
