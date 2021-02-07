Sign up
The gang almost complete
Projects:
Tutorial Paul Klee - Rose garden
https://youtu.be/peDrpgjho2Q
Tutorial Paul Klee - Words
https://youtu.be/UUKxUTsO2Fs
Tutorial Kate Jobling Skyline
https://youtu.be/f3ftaT9FGrA
Tutorial Matthew Palmer Mountainside lake
https://youtu.be/mZILqMZCXeU
Tutorial Raindrops on a leaf
https://youtu.be/FJs8lwUcA1c
Tutorial A floral truck
https://youtu.be/hRtWqnVISMM
Tutorial acrylics blending techniques
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tIyqMTKFmC0
Tips about masking tape
https://youtu.be/df4tmJQsbgE
Observe:
Reflections:
https://365project.org/tinley23/365/2021-02-01
Tagging the Gang:
@jacqbb
@summerfield
@grammyn
@wakelys
@casablanca
@monikozi
@serendypyty
@jqf
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
🖌ArtsyGang
ace
That's us all isn't it? Will it be our avatar??
February 7th, 2021
Jacqueline
ace
@artsygang
only Jacquie
@jqf
is missing.....
February 7th, 2021
