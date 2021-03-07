Sign up
The gang complete
Projects:
Tutorial Paul Klee - Rose garden -
https://youtu.be/peDrpgjho2Q
Tutorial Paul Klee - Words -
https://youtu.be/UUKxUTsO2Fs
Tutorial Kate Jobling Skyline
https://youtu.be/f3ftaT9FGrA
Tutorial Matthew Palmer Mountainside lake -
https://youtu.be/mZILqMZCXeU
Tutorial Raindrops on a leaf -
https://youtu.be/FJs8lwUcA1c
Tutorial A floral truck -
https://youtu.be/hRtWqnVISMM
Tutorial acrylics blending technique -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tIyqMTKFmC0
Tips about masking tape -
https://youtu.be/df4tmJQsbgE
Tutorial snowdrops -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SVHtvU9bxnk
Tutorial cotton bols -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6X5978Iw8kA
Tutorial Dandelion -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZtOqiXDAPdU
Tutorial Dandelion with butterfly -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SlSTkuNDNkY
Tutorial Dandelion with bokeh -
https://youtu.be/62YhrbtNKLI
Tutorial Dandelions with dark background -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=WE5V4dEYNG8
Tutorial Impressionist flowers in glass vase -
https://youtu.be/69fCuMqfpX8
From 365:
Jenn Lawrence's arched door and blue windows:
https://365project.org/aikiuser/more/2021-02-01
Merrelyn's Rosebud with dewdrops:
https://365project.org/merrelyn/365-2021/2021-02-15
Kathy's pottery:
https://365project.org/randystreat/themes-and-chal/2021-02-26
Corinne's doors in february:
http://365project.org/cocobella/hearts/2021-02
Leslie's setting moon over lake:
https://365project.org/lesip/year-10/2021-02-26
Diana's purple flower with orange birdie:
https://365project.org/ludwigsdiana/fun-shots/2021-02-24
Observe:
Reflections:
https://365project.org/tinley23/365/2021-02-01
Tagging the Gang:
@jacqbb
@summerfield
@grammyn
@wakelys
@casablanca
@monikozi
@serendypyty
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
@theredcamera
@salza
🖌ArtsyGang
ace
@summerfield
@grammyn
@wakelys
@casablanca
@monikozi
@serendypyty
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
@theredcamera
@salza
Hi ladies, here is our latest group photo! X Jacqueline
March 7th, 2021
Casablanca
ace
Nice!
March 7th, 2021
Nada
ace
So nice to see you all!
March 7th, 2021
JackieR
ace
Thanks
@jacqbb
March 7th, 2021
Sally Ings
ace
Looks very nice
@jacqbb
March 7th, 2021
