Previous
Next
The gang complete by artsygang
4 / 365

The gang complete

Projects:
Tutorial Paul Klee - Rose garden - https://youtu.be/peDrpgjho2Q
Tutorial Paul Klee - Words - https://youtu.be/UUKxUTsO2Fs
Tutorial Kate Jobling Skyline https://youtu.be/f3ftaT9FGrA
Tutorial Matthew Palmer Mountainside lake - https://youtu.be/mZILqMZCXeU
Tutorial Raindrops on a leaf - https://youtu.be/FJs8lwUcA1c
Tutorial A floral truck - https://youtu.be/hRtWqnVISMM
Tutorial acrylics blending technique - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tIyqMTKFmC0
Tips about masking tape - https://youtu.be/df4tmJQsbgE
Tutorial snowdrops - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SVHtvU9bxnk
Tutorial cotton bols - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6X5978Iw8kA
Tutorial Dandelion - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZtOqiXDAPdU
Tutorial Dandelion with butterfly - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SlSTkuNDNkY
Tutorial Dandelion with bokeh - https://youtu.be/62YhrbtNKLI
Tutorial Dandelions with dark background - https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=WE5V4dEYNG8
Tutorial Impressionist flowers in glass vase - https://youtu.be/69fCuMqfpX8

From 365:
Jenn Lawrence's arched door and blue windows:
https://365project.org/aikiuser/more/2021-02-01
Merrelyn's Rosebud with dewdrops:
https://365project.org/merrelyn/365-2021/2021-02-15
Kathy's pottery:
https://365project.org/randystreat/themes-and-chal/2021-02-26
Corinne's doors in february:
http://365project.org/cocobella/hearts/2021-02
Leslie's setting moon over lake:
https://365project.org/lesip/year-10/2021-02-26
Diana's purple flower with orange birdie:
https://365project.org/ludwigsdiana/fun-shots/2021-02-24



Observe:
Reflections: https://365project.org/tinley23/365/2021-02-01


Tagging the Gang:
@jacqbb @summerfield @grammyn @wakelys @casablanca @monikozi @serendypyty @30pics4jackiesdiamond @theredcamera @salza
7th March 2021 7th Mar 21

🖌ArtsyGang

ace
@artsygang
A group of 365ers who dabble in art.
1% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

🖌ArtsyGang ace
@summerfield @grammyn @wakelys @casablanca @monikozi @serendypyty @30pics4jackiesdiamond @theredcamera @salza Hi ladies, here is our latest group photo! X Jacqueline
March 7th, 2021  
Casablanca ace
Nice!
March 7th, 2021  
Nada ace
So nice to see you all!
March 7th, 2021  
JackieR ace
Thanks @jacqbb
March 7th, 2021  
Sally Ings ace
Looks very nice @jacqbb
March 7th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise