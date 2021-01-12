Head Bowed

Not sure whether to share this with George who kindly gave permission to paint his snowdrop . But I'll tag him.
Acrylic on light paper with wide aperture brush to get bokeh! A doodle for a friend's husband.
I really should be spending time learning affinity- bought it but somehow the tutorials and actions are nowhere near as relaxing and rewarding as colouring in with paint. And do I really need to learn, and understand, layers and masking?? Rather practice blending with a real brush!!
