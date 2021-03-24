Previous
Next
Cornish Fishing Boats by artsygang
62 / 365

Cornish Fishing Boats

Apologies to @swillinbillyflynn I asked to paint your wonderful fishing boats and I'm afraid this is my best effort!!

I have an actual art lesson on Monday, first since being in the 3rd Year at school in 1972, so I may learn how to hold a paintbrush properly via Zoom.

Painter Jak @30pics4jackiesdiamond

24th March 2021 24th Mar 21

🖌ArtsyGang

ace
@artsygang
A group of 365ers who dabble in art.
16% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

🖌ArtsyGang ace
@swillinbillyflynn Thanks Billy for letting us paint your beautiful photograph. I'm sure others in the gang will do a more accurate rendition, but I did enjoy myself and lost an afternoon getting covered in paint. X You may notice that Dolores failed to make an appearance she was very paintbrush shy!!

@summerfield @wakelys @casablanca @monikozi @serendypyty @jacqbb @theredcamera @salza @grammyn
March 27th, 2021  
Casablanca ace
30pics4jackiesdiamond I love the colours, I think you had fun!
March 27th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise