62 / 365
Cornish Fishing Boats
Apologies to
@swillinbillyflynn
I asked to paint your wonderful
fishing boats
and I'm afraid this is my best effort!!
I have an actual art lesson on Monday, first since being in the 3rd Year at school in 1972, so I may learn how to hold a paintbrush properly via Zoom.
Painter Jak
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
24th March 2021
24th Mar 21
🖌ArtsyGang
ace
@artsygang
A group of 365ers who dabble in art.
jrart
🖌ArtsyGang
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
Thanks Billy for letting us paint your beautiful photograph. I'm sure others in the gang will do a more accurate rendition, but I did enjoy myself and lost an afternoon getting covered in paint. X You may notice that Dolores failed to make an appearance she was very paintbrush shy!!
@summerfield
@wakelys
@casablanca
@monikozi
@serendypyty
@jacqbb
@theredcamera
@salza
@grammyn
March 27th, 2021
Casablanca
ace
30pics4jackiesdiamond I love the colours, I think you had fun!
March 27th, 2021
@summerfield @wakelys @casablanca @monikozi @serendypyty @jacqbb @theredcamera @salza @grammyn