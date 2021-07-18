Sign up
108 / 365
Zen stones
Katy put it out there to paint her stone stack -
https://365project.org/grammyn/365/2020-09-16
Here is my attempt.
Sally
18th July 2021
18th Jul 21
Tags
salza_art
Sally Ings
Katy I took up your challenge
July 18th, 2021
Katy I took up your challenge