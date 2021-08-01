Previous
Scruffy Kingfisher by artsygang
124 / 365

Scruffy Kingfisher

Padlock uploads fabulous photos of kingfishers, and I had a go at painting one.

https://365project.org/padlock/365/2021-07-09

If you go to his latest upload, https://365project.org/padlock/365/2021-08-06 it's an amazing painting of one of his photos. One day, when I grow up, I know I'll never be that good!!
1st August 2021 1st Aug 21

@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! A group of 365ers who dabble in art.
🖌ArtsyGang ace
@padlock hope you don't mind me trying to paint your fab photo. Jackie
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
August 16th, 2021  
moni kozi ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond This is fabulous! You have rendered this sooooo beautifully and artistically. I first saw kingfishers here on 365, and i love these birds because of their colours. And this is simply an amazing painting. Very well done!
August 16th, 2021  
moni kozi ace
Is that second link really a painting??? I mean... why buy a camera if one can paint like that?
August 16th, 2021  
moni kozi ace
On a second thought, Jacqueline painted something in that league... so why not?
August 16th, 2021  
