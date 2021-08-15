Sign up
124 / 365
Californian Poppies
The result of a relaxing hour or so in the garden. Californian poppies in watercolour
Sally
15th August 2021
15th Aug 21
3
1
🖌ArtsyGang
ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! A group of 365ers who dabble in art.
Enjoyed an hour or so sitting in the winter sunshine
August 15th, 2021
summerfield
ace
@salza
- beautiful!
August 15th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
@salza
such lovely shades on the petals to give then depth. Beautifully done.
August 15th, 2021
