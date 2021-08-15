Previous
Next
Californian Poppies by artsygang
124 / 365

Californian Poppies

The result of a relaxing hour or so in the garden. Californian poppies in watercolour
Sally
15th August 2021 15th Aug 21

🖌ArtsyGang

ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! A group of 365ers who dabble in art.
33% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Sally Ings ace
@jacqbb @summerfield @grammyn @wakelys @casablanca @monikozi @serendypyty @30pics4jackiesdiamond @theredcamera
Enjoyed an hour or so sitting in the winter sunshine
August 15th, 2021  
summerfield ace
@salza - beautiful!
August 15th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
@salza such lovely shades on the petals to give then depth. Beautifully done.
August 15th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise