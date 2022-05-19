Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
172 / 365
Greenhouse
I wasn’t brave enough to add the extra bits that were shown on the tutorial but think this suits my style!! That style being “keep it simple”
Sue x
19th May 2022
19th May 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
🖌ArtsyGang
ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! And we always find good in our art. 👩🎨 A group of 365ers...
386
photos
45
followers
10
following
47% complete
View this month »
162
163
164
165
166
170
171
172
Latest from all albums
203
204
205
206
170
207
171
172
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
Paintings
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
greenhouse
🖌ArtsyGang
ace
@jacqbb
@summerfield
@grammyn
@casablanca
@monikozi
@serendypyty
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
@theredcamera
May 19th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
@wakelys
Oh, which bits did you not add? I think your version is so super cute and you. For an exact copy, we do a screenshot from YT.
I just love the bits you added. I did linger a bit looking for the fish. I was relieved to find it safe and sound.
May 19th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
I just love the bits you added. I did linger a bit looking for the fish. I was relieved to find it safe and sound.