in my quest to master the use of watercolour (which mastery is sooooo elusive, mind), i did a puffin tutorial by harriet de winton. but then you know me, i had to change things around (that's probably why i couldn't learn what i need to learn!). the left puffin is from the tutorial https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eQpsZqhjOjg while the right one is from an image i saw on google images.what think you?try it, you might like it. it's good for you.