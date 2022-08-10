Sign up
Untitled
Vikster's sunflowers, Sally's coffee and a cappuccino ( I think Uri Gellar mullered the spoon?)
10th August 2022
10th Aug 22
2
0
This "series" was painted outdoors, sat under an awning, and my acrylic paints dried to a solid lump!!
Now going to lounge in the shade to read a book
August 10th, 2022
Jacqueline
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
! Great work Jak! I particularly love the cappuccino!
August 10th, 2022
