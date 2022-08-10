Previous
Untitled by artsygang
185 / 365

Untitled

Vikster's sunflowers, Sally's coffee and a cappuccino ( I think Uri Gellar mullered the spoon?)
10th August 2022

🖌ArtsyGang

ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! And we always find good in our art. 👩‍🎨 A group of 365ers...
🖌ArtsyGang ace
This "series" was painted outdoors, sat under an awning, and my acrylic paints dried to a solid lump!!

Now going to lounge in the shade to read a book
August 10th, 2022  
Jacqueline ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond! Great work Jak! I particularly love the cappuccino!
August 10th, 2022  
