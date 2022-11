Last Saturday I went hiking with my in-laws. Yesterday I sketched this from a photo, as it was too windy to sketch on location (meh, just making excuses).I have this A6 sketckbook which I started in June this year, to record my travels with one of my significant others. Because the younger significant other prefers to travel without us now 😀I use pencil, ink and watercolour. I intend to sketch on location, whenever possible.