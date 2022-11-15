Sign up
189 / 365
Pencil, ink and watercolour
A quick small painting and sketch done together with Ellen Crimi Trent
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i9PkIsvg4pw
I meant to do another one with some autumn gnomes, but I did not. Doh!
@monikozi
15th November 2022
15th Nov 22
November 15th, 2022
Kathy
ace
Very cute. Christmas card worthy.
November 15th, 2022
