Pencil, ink and watercolour by artsygang
189 / 365

Pencil, ink and watercolour

A quick small painting and sketch done together with Ellen Crimi Trent
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i9PkIsvg4pw
I meant to do another one with some autumn gnomes, but I did not. Doh!
@monikozi
15th November 2022 15th Nov 22

🖌ArtsyGang

ace
@artsygang
