190 / 365
Weekly sketch post
I drew these four men while listening to this clever talk
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MFRCijh7dz8
Spoiler: they don't talk about paint (too much)
The top two were drawn from photos, and the bottom two from the video.
@monikozi
16th November 2022
16th Nov 22
🖌ArtsyGang
November 16th, 2022
