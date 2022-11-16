Previous
Weekly sketch post by artsygang
190 / 365

Weekly sketch post

I drew these four men while listening to this clever talk https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MFRCijh7dz8
Spoiler: they don't talk about paint (too much)
The top two were drawn from photos, and the bottom two from the video.
