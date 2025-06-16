Previous
2025 world watercolor month by artsygang
35 / 365

2025 world watercolor month

gang, here's the official list of prompts for next month's world watercolor month. i will definitely be doing it as i enjoyed watercolouring in the early mornings when i did this last year.

only if you're interested and have the inclination. tag is below
16th June 2025 16th Jun 25

🖌ArtsyGang

ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! And we always find good in our art. 👩‍🎨 A group of 365ers...
9% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

🖌ArtsyGang ace
@jacqbb @summerfield @wakelys @casablanca @monikozi @serendypyty @30pics4jackiesdiamond @theredcamera @salza @grammyn

also @randystreat and @pandorasecho

there's another person who might be interested, Julie Duncan maybe?
June 17th, 2025  
summerfield ace
@juliedduncan - Julie, if you're interested, please join in.
June 17th, 2025  
summerfield ace
prompts are entirely optional. if you need more information, here's the link:
https://worldwatercolormonth.com/prompts/#prompts
June 17th, 2025  
Kathy ace
@summerfield Thank you. Those words are doozies!
June 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact