Previous
35 / 365
2025 world watercolor month
gang, here's the official list of prompts for next month's world watercolor month. i will definitely be doing it as i enjoyed watercolouring in the early mornings when i did this last year.
only if you're interested and have the inclination. tag is below
16th June 2025
16th Jun 25
🖌ArtsyGang
ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! And we always find good in our art. 👩🎨 A group of 365ers...
Tags
wwcm-2025
🖌ArtsyGang
ace
@jacqbb
@summerfield
@wakelys
@casablanca
@monikozi
@serendypyty
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
@theredcamera
@salza
@grammyn
also
@randystreat
and
@pandorasecho
there's another person who might be interested, Julie Duncan maybe?
June 17th, 2025
summerfield
ace
@juliedduncan
- Julie, if you're interested, please join in.
June 17th, 2025
summerfield
ace
prompts are entirely optional. if you need more information, here's the link:
https://worldwatercolormonth.com/prompts/#prompts
June 17th, 2025
Kathy
ace
@summerfield
Thank you. Those words are doozies!
June 17th, 2025
