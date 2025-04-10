Sign up
Easter is coming
From my morning walk.
Temperature is 4 degrees Celsius, but Nature is telling that Easter is on its way.
10th April 2025
Per Sander Helenius
ace
@ashotaday
A Dane living in southern Sweden. I am retired. Used to be an Army Officer, Hotel Manager, and lastly a Social worker. Now I am enjoying the...
Photo Details
Album
365 2025-2026
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
10th April 2025 9:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
a-photo-a-day
Chris Cook
ace
Welcome to 365 Per. I think you’ll find it an enjoyable and inspiring community and great place to share your photographic journey. Thanks for the follow.
April 11th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Spring flowers are so cheering
April 11th, 2025
