Previous
5 / 365
Alex on the beach
Spend the weekend in Denmark. Stayed at a hotel right on the beach. The Sunday morning walk was quiet and lonely.
13th April 2025
13th Apr 25
Per Sander Helenius
ace
@ashotaday
A Dane living in southern Sweden. I am retired. Used to be an Army Officer, Hotel Manager, and lastly a Social worker. Now I am enjoying the...
1% complete
View this month »
