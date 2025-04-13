Previous
Alex on the beach by ashotaday
5 / 365

Alex on the beach

Spend the weekend in Denmark. Stayed at a hotel right on the beach. The Sunday morning walk was quiet and lonely.
13th April 2025 13th Apr 25

Per Sander Helenius

