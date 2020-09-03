Previous
Bon appetit by asimon
4 / 365

Bon appetit

Fresh Caprese Pasta Salad with tomatoes from our garden, fresh basil, mozzarella, red onions and pesto
3rd September 2020 3rd Sep 20

Andrea Simon

@asimon
Photo Details

moni kozi
Those colors!
September 3rd, 2020  
