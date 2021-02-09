Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
75 / 365
Good morning
I tried to edit this shot...i tried really hard Ringo, nothing I liked, so I uploaded it "raw" right out of my phone. If there is anybody willing to edit it is more than welcome
9th February 2021
9th Feb 21
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Andrea Simon
@asimon
75
photos
8
followers
9
following
20% complete
View this month »
68
69
70
71
72
73
74
75
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A715F
Taken
9th February 2021 8:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
moni kozi
Wow, you'll hit your head to that ceiling!
February 9th, 2021
Andrea Simon
:)))
February 9th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close