IMG_8200 by asklowey
IMG_8200

This was the coaling basin for Carrington power station. Just though I would record it before it goes. New gas power station on the same site now.
29th June 2020 29th Jun 20

Asklowey

@asklowey
Always had an interest in photography. I did get my LRPS at night school a few years ago (analogue) and I look forward to...
