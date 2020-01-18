Previous
Yummy! by asquared99
7 / 365

Yummy!

Sol Mexican in Phoenix, AZ. I LOVE their guacamole. We had it twice in 24 hours. ❤️
18th January 2020

Andrea Aus

@asquared99
