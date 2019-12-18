Sign up
Winter Wonderland
Off the back porch in Belleville, Illinois.
18th December 2019
18th Dec 19
Steve Peyton
@asspadtycoon
Just a hack, trying to improve one day at a time....
Photo Details
Comments
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
18th December 2019 4:34pm
Tags
snow
Diana Ludwigs
ace
It sure looks like winter. There is a suburb about 30 kms from where I live called Belleville ;-)
December 20th, 2019
