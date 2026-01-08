Previous
"only the beat of the train i'm on" by astro_pics
2 / 365

"only the beat of the train i'm on"

spent an hour and half in birmingham new street for this one, running to all different platforms to catch the trains leaving.
8th January 2026

astro

@astro_pics
new to photography just got my first proper camera :)
0% complete

