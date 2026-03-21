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"Consider her shadow, misaligned"
Went to these houses that had been built into caves and found the contrast between the natural and human structure quite interesting
21st March 2026
21st Mar 26
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astro
@astro_pics
new to photography just got my first proper camera :) (all my photo names are song lyrics, lines from poems or sometimes quotes from books or plays)
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365
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ILCE-6400
Taken
21st March 2026 12:08pm
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