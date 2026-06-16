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"Don't Stop Believing in Miracles" - Raye
pic from my end of year open mic at college
16th June 2026
16th Jun 26
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astro
@astro_pics
new to photography just got my first proper camera :) (all my photo names are song lyrics, lines from poems or sometimes quotes from books or plays)
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365
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ILCE-6400
Taken
16th June 2026 1:21pm
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