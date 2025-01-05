Previous
Breakfast Of Moms by atyukti
Breakfast Of Moms

The occasional breakfast of moms is actually a meal/appetiser from the frozen aisle of the Costco, isn't it? On a day where every minute is scheduled, well, this is what happens.
