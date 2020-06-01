Previous
Next
Day 1 nature journaling by audieart
9 / 365

Day 1 nature journaling

Decided June - I'm nature journaling daily. And it just so happened to be NJ week. Day 1 with Jack Laws on zoom.
1st June 2020 1st Jun 20

Audie

@audieart
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise