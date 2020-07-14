Sign up
Reflections
The ponds are always the best place to watch the sunset.
14th July 2020
14th Jul 20
Audrey Lininger
@audreyopal
Hello! My name is Audrey and I'm just a teen who enjoys taking photos.
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 7 Plus
Taken
13th June 2020 8:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
reflection
,
sunset
,
water
,
mountains
,
pond
