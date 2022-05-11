Previous
Next
Circles by augenblicke
8 / 365

Circles

This is what you see if you look into one of these huge wooden cable drums that you find on construction sites.
11th May 2022 11th May 22

Augenblicke

ace
@augenblicke
I am living in the Rhine-Main area in Germany. I love taking photos but generally do not spend much time with post-processing. Most photos here...
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise