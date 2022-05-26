Previous
Next
The farmer by augenblicke
15 / 365

The farmer

I found this mural accidently on one of my evening strolls in a backyard in the center of Offenbach. The place is close to the markeg square. I wonder what is the story behind this artwork…
26th May 2022 26th May 22

Augenblicke

ace
@augenblicke
I am living in the Rhine-Main area in Germany. I love taking photos but generally do not spend much time with post-processing. Most photos here...
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise