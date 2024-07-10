Previous
Purple heron (Ardea purpurea) by augusto
10 / 365

Purple heron (Ardea purpurea)

A purple heron on the Leziria's fields of Portugal
10th July 2024 10th Jul 24

Augusto

augusto
Hi, Bio? Easily agreeable while by "here", hope to be easier degradable once "there"... :D Meanwhile, I'm a guy from Portugal in my late fifties trying,...
