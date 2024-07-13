Sign up
Previous
13 / 365
The Top of the Old Chimney
Z9 in DX mode (1.5 crop factor), 1.4x Teleconverter, 600mm lens; that's 1260mm equivalent. It's the "closest" I can get to the top of the old chimney that is 180m distance.
13th July 2024
13th Jul 24
Augusto
@augusto
Hi, Bio? Easily agreeable while by "here", hope to be easier degradable once "there"... :D Meanwhile, I'm a guy from Portugal in my late fifties trying,...
Views
0
365
NIKON Z 9
13th July 2024 8:46pm
