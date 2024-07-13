Previous
The Top of the Old Chimney by augusto
13 / 365

The Top of the Old Chimney

Z9 in DX mode (1.5 crop factor), 1.4x Teleconverter, 600mm lens; that's 1260mm equivalent. It's the "closest" I can get to the top of the old chimney that is 180m distance.
13th July 2024 13th Jul 24

Augusto

@augusto
Hi, Bio? Easily agreeable while by "here", hope to be easier degradable once "there"... :D Meanwhile, I'm a guy from Portugal in my late fifties trying,...
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise