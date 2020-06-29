Previous
20200629_084510 by auntyqueenie
20200629_084510

A Toasty Start to the Day

This young man is whinginging about the cold! Well if one is going to run around in shorts and a short sleeved shirt in the middle of winter, what can you expect?
Thankfully John had the fire going, which kept him quiet.
29th June 2020 29th Jun 20

Aunty Queenie

@auntyqueenie
Maggiemae ace
With all those 'gin's in the picture, perhaps that's what he needs?
June 28th, 2020  
