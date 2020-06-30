Previous
20200630_225904 by auntyqueenie
3 / 365

20200630_225904

Sporting a Beanie, made by Aunty Queenie.

What better way to do afternoon tea? Sushi selection, juice and a toasty noggin.
All because he's hanging with Aunty Queenie and sporting a gifted Beanie.
Nice work little dude. 🤗😉🙃
30th June 2020 30th Jun 20

Aunty Queenie

@auntyqueenie
