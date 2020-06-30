Sign up
20200630_225904
Sporting a Beanie, made by Aunty Queenie.
What better way to do afternoon tea? Sushi selection, juice and a toasty noggin.
All because he's hanging with Aunty Queenie and sporting a gifted Beanie.
Nice work little dude. 🤗😉🙃
30th June 2020
30th Jun 20
Aunty Queenie
@auntyqueenie
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
30th June 2020 3:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
