Previous
Next
20200702_152659 by auntyqueenie
4 / 365

20200702_152659

Morning Farewell

Leaving Kaipoi and my family. Beautiful sunrise to bid Aunty Queenie and Mr Luigi farewell, while on the way to Christchurch airport.
2nd July 2020 2nd Jul 20

Aunty Queenie

@auntyqueenie
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise