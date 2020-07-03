Previous
20200703_232422 by auntyqueenie
5 / 365

20200703_232422

The weird and wonderful.


While in Mangawhai, invited to the neighbors' for a Japanese meal, great red wine, favourite music and a fireside setting.

Life is good.
Aunty Queenie

@auntyqueenie
