2 / 365
0311201013d
This I picked up Shadow and took her straight to Pet Value is Lititz to get her a bath before I take her home. She did cry a little on her way from Honey Brook. She will continue to be pampered for the rest of her life.
4th March 2020
4th Mar 20
SHADOW
@aurand9999
365
LM-G710VM
11th March 2020 10:13am
