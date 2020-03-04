Previous
0311201013d by aurand9999
0311201013d

This I picked up Shadow and took her straight to Pet Value is Lititz to get her a bath before I take her home. She did cry a little on her way from Honey Brook. She will continue to be pampered for the rest of her life.
4th March 2020 4th Mar 20

SHADOW

@aurand9999
