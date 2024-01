First snow

This is the first snowfall of 2024 (and only the second one in the season).

I moved to Wisconsin from France 17 years ago, and I really despised the cold and the snow initially. But after all these years, not only have I built resistance to cold, I actually enjoy snow and I feel sad about getting less and less of it. So, I'm excited about today although, as the picture show, it is not cold enough for it to stay unless we get some weather change...