Surprising tree on a gloomy night

I am trying to practice night photos/ photos with less light so I decided to shoot a tree in my neighbor's yard. I'm calling this photo "surprising tree" because the background color really surprised me, as I couldn't see any orange in the night. It's a foggy night with drizzle. I wasn't able to shoot the photo until I lowered the camera to get some white, with the cover and the snow, Hence the weird foreground.