Family Snowflake by aurelieb
16 / 365

Family Snowflake

We did a "snowflake craft" today in my 4th grade classroom, and this creative kid made a family snowflake with a stick representing a family member. I love the colors and just idea of the family sticking together.
26th January 2024 26th Jan 24

Aurelie

@aurelieb
