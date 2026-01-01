Sign up
1 / 365
Found on a walk
I found a single bougainvillea bloom (blossom?!) on my walk and brought it home because the color delighted me.
1st January 2026
1st Jan 26
0
0
Aurora Jett
@aurorajett
1
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
12th December 2025 5:24am
Exif
View Info
Tags
flower
,
pink
,
bougainvillea
