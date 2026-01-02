Previous
Foggy morning walk by aurorajett
2 / 365

Foggy morning walk

It rarely gets foggy here, and almost never as foggy as it was this morning. The hush was immersive.
2nd January 2026 2nd Jan 26

Aurora Jett

@aurorajett
