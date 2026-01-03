Previous
Good morning, Sun by aurorajett
Good morning, Sun

The quality of light first thing this morning took my breath. One of my primary goals this year is to engage the magick, the enchantment, and the wonder in my day-to-day life (as often as possible) and this was a step in that direction.
