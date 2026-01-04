Previous
Sunset with red maple silhouette 1 by aurorajett
Sunset with red maple silhouette 1

Took the pupper for a potty break and the clouds at sunset took my breath. Another moment of Ordinary Magick.
4th January 2026 4th Jan 26

Aurora Jett

@aurorajett
