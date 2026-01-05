Previous
I need a break by aurorajett
5 / 365

I need a break

I super dig the texture of this small desk lamp, and it caught my attention as I realized that I need to break for lunch.
5th January 2026 5th Jan 26

Aurora Jett

@aurorajett
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact